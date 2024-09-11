Ex-Iowa Teammates Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin Embrace Before Aces-Fever Clash
The Indiana Fever played hosts to the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday night, marking a reunion for two former Iowa basketball stars in Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin.
Clark, of course, was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft by the Fever, something that had become a foregone conclusion late into her college career. As for Martin, the Aces surprised basketball fans by selecting her in the second round, and she's since carved out a role in the rotation while becoming a fan favorite.
The two reunited ahead of Wednesday's tip-off and shared a heartwarming hug and a laugh before posing for some photos.
Clark and Martin were teammates with the Hawkeyes for four years from 2020 to '24. They started 139 games alongside each other throughout their tenures at the program, and despite playing for separate WNBA franchises they remain close friends.
This marks the third time Martin and Clark have played since joining the W, having previously been faced off against one another during matchups in May and July. Martin and Las Vegas hold a 2-0 season record over Indiana, something Clark and company will look to alter on Wednesday evening.