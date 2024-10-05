Kelsey Plum Had Cool Moment With Young Fan During Aces-Liberty Game
With their backs against the wall facing a two-game deficit and elimination in the WNBA Semifinals, Kelsey Plum and the Las Vegas Aces secured a huge, 95-81 victory over the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday night.
And Plum, who shot just 2-for-9 from the field in the club's Game 2 loss, was one of the catalyst's in the Game 3 win, pouring in 20 points on 7 of 11 shooting from the field. Plum was so excited with her—and the Aces'—level of play that she high-fived a young fan who was sitting court side, giving him a moment he'll never forget.
Late in the third quarter with the Aces in the midst of a 12-0 run, the Liberty were whistled for a travel, prompting an excited young fan to rise up out of his courtside seat and clap his hands. Plum, who was walking back up the court, stopped and high-fived the fan, who had a look of pure joy on his face.
Amazing.
Plum and the Aces will look to keep their season alive in Game 4 on Sunday.