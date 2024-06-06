LeBron James Had Three-Word Message For A’ja Wilson After Aces Star Made WNBA History
Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson put on a show in Wednesday’s 95-81 road win over the Dallas Wings that dazzled everyone from the average WNBA fan to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
Wilson finished with 36.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 6.0 steals in the win to become the first player in WNBA history to record at least 35.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 steals in a game. The 27-year-old center is also the first player to drop 35.0 points and 5.0 steals in multiple games.
A day after the Aces’ win, LeBron James posted a three-word message congratulating Wilson on her latest feat.
James wrote on X, “THE ABSOLUTE BEST!!!!!!!!!!!”
Wilson, a two-time league MVP in 2020 and '22, is averaging 27.9 points and a league-leading 12.4 rebounds per game in seven appearances this season, also a WNBA first. Wilson and the Aces (5-2) are chasing a third-straight WNBA championship to become the second franchise in history to win the league three seasons in a row.