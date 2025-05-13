Paige Bueckers Didn't Think Mavericks Winning NBA Draft Lottery Was Real at First
Paige Bueckers, like most of the basketball world, was very surprised on Monday night when the Dallas Mavericks won the NBA draft lottery. The Mavs beat the 1.8% odds to capture the No. 1 pick in next month's draft, and in turn locked in Duke's Cooper Flagg with the top selection.
Bueckers, who was just drafted by the Dallas Wings with the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft last month, admitted that she thought the news was fake when it was announced.
"That's another thing that I didn't think was real at first," Bueckers said, via Dallas Morning News' Myah Taylor. "But I believe God makes no mistakes, so that happened for a reason."
This makes Dallas just the second city in NBA/WNBA history to win the lottery in both leagues in the same year. Bueckers will get to welcome Flagg to Dallas in about a month, as the Mavericks solidified the Duke forward as their top pick on Tuesday.