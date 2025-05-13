SI

Paige Bueckers Didn't Think Mavericks Winning NBA Draft Lottery Was Real at First

Bueckers believed it happened for a reason.

Madison Williams

Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers looks on during a preseason game.
Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers looks on during a preseason game. / Justin Casterline/Getty Images
Paige Bueckers, like most of the basketball world, was very surprised on Monday night when the Dallas Mavericks won the NBA draft lottery. The Mavs beat the 1.8% odds to capture the No. 1 pick in next month's draft, and in turn locked in Duke's Cooper Flagg with the top selection.

Bueckers, who was just drafted by the Dallas Wings with the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft last month, admitted that she thought the news was fake when it was announced.

"That's another thing that I didn't think was real at first," Bueckers said, via Dallas Morning News' Myah Taylor. "But I believe God makes no mistakes, so that happened for a reason."

This makes Dallas just the second city in NBA/WNBA history to win the lottery in both leagues in the same year. Bueckers will get to welcome Flagg to Dallas in about a month, as the Mavericks solidified the Duke forward as their top pick on Tuesday.

