Random Liberty Fan Grants Breanna Stewart's Boozy Wish at Championship Parade
Breanna Stewart had a simple request Thursday, and a fan came through.
Before the New York Liberty began their WNBA championship parade, the six-time All-Star forward tweeted, "Who can hand a bottle of red wine to me when my float passes by??" Well, the answer turned out to be a random male fan standing along the barricade.
A fan offered Stewart a bottle wrapped in a paper bag after she stepped down from the float to high-five some of the team's admirers. She grabbed it, laughed, high-fived him, and hopped back on the float.
She later posted the following picture of her relaxing with the championship trophy, smoking a cigar and drinking red wine out of a glass.
That wasn't the only drink she had on the day, as she was an enthusiastic champagne sprayer.
The 30-year-old Stewart is a veteran of these championship parades. She won two titles during her seven seasons with the Seattle Storm, taking home WNBA Finals MVP in 2018 and 2020.
The two-time WNBA MVP signed with the Liberty in free agency before the 2023 season and won her second MVP in his first campaign with the franchise. In her second year, she led the Liberty to a championship.
It's safe to say she's earned that bottle of wine.