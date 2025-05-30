Sabrina Ionescu Was So Starstruck After Meeting Jackie Chan Before Huge Performance
Even one of the best basketball players in the world gets starstruck sometimes.
It's something New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu experienced when she met actor Jackie Chan before her team's contest against the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday at the Barclays Center. Chan took pictures on the court, shared a few words with Ionescu and then posed for a photo alongside the Liberty star before tip-off of the contest.
After the game, an 82–77 win for the Liberty in which Ionescu poured in 24 points, the Liberty star was asked what it was like meeting the iconic actor.
"I can't believe it was really him," Ionescu said. "I feel like I've just grown up watching so many of his movies. He's like so in character—honestly probably one of my favorite actors. He's so funny. And being able to see him in real life was pretty surreal."
And this time, it was Ionescu putting on a show for Chan in the first women's basketball game he had ever attended. The Liberty star drained a season-high six three pointers, and tied the franchse record for the most triples made in a half with five.
"I think it was a great opportunity," Ionescu continued. "This was his first women's basketball game. For us to be able to bring in a new fan to the game and put on a show. He was so happy to be able to watch us. I think that just shows the growth of women's basketball and the growth of what we're doing here in New York—and continuing to just invite more fans to the game."
The defending-champion Liberty are off to a perfect 5–0 start in the 2025 season.