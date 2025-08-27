Sophie Cunningham Reacts to Caitlin Clark Nike Logo News With Perfect Tweet
Fever guard Sophie Cunningham usually isn't afraid of roasting Caitlin Clark at any given moment, as is the nature of their close and playful friendship.
But this time, Cunningham took a hilarious jab at herself in response to Clark unveiling her new Nike signature logo earlier this week.
Clark was officially rolled out as one of Nike's signature athletes and announced her apparel collection, which will drop Oct. 1, as well as her debut signature shoe, which will drop sometime in 2026. The Indiana superstar proudly flaunted her new iconic logo as part of her pre-game fit Tuesday night, and fans are rightfully excited about the rest of her signature line.
Cunningham jumped on the hype train, too, and shared the perfect tweet celebrating Clark's big news.
"I'll never be cool enough to have my own signature logo, BUT IF I WAS, I would want it to be my top teeth of this photo," Cunningham wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Too good.
Cunningham memorably chipped her tooth during a Fever-Sun game in June and posted a funny TikTok video about it. Perhaps best known as Clark's enforcer, Cunningham has also steadily been carving out a reputation as one of the most recognizable athletes in the W and profiting from her newfound fame.