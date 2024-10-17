Sue Bird’s Comments on Caitlin Clark, Breanna Stewart Spark College Hoops GOAT Debate
Before Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was the WNBA Rookie of the Year, she was an Iowa Hawkeyes guard who put together an unparalleled, record-breaking career during her time in the Big Ten.
Despite her historic four years at Iowa, Clark’s lack of national titles has many questioning her position in women’s college basketball G.O.A.T. rankings.
Former WNBA star Sue Bird recently discussed New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart’s triumphant career with the UConn Huskies and noted how the four-time NCAA champ set the bar in college hoops.
“I just wanna go back to the Breanna Stewart thing for a second,” Bird said on her podcast, A Touch More. “In our world, in the world of women’s basketball, four national championships is the standard. That’s not the case for men’s basketball… So like, that is the bar. So in another world, it’s like oh, if you get to the Final Four championship game twice, that’s an amazing feat, it’s not to take away from what Caitlin (Clark) did, but it’s not four national championships in a row.”
“She’s not as amazing as Stewie,” co-host Megan Rapinoe chimed in.
Under acclaimed Huskies coach Geno Auriemma, Stewart helped lead UConn to four straight titles, winning AP Player of the Year and the Naismith Award in three of those four seasons.
Yet, some critics may point out that Stewart joined a stacked Huskies program that had already cemented a winning culture, as UConn made the Final Four in five straight years (and won the tournament twice) before Stewart’s arrival in 2012.
By contrast, Clark and the Hawkeyes faced a much tougher path in the NCAA tournament despite going home empty-handed every time.
Fans had plenty to say in the controversial women’s college hoops G.O.A.T. debate.