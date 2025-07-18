Who Is Performing at Halftime of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game?
The WNBA's 2025 All-Star weekend has officially arrived, and although Fever star Caitlin Clark won't be on the court, there's nonetheless plenty to be excited about.
We'll see Wings rookie and former national champion Paige Bueckers face off against league legends in the first ASG of her career. We'll witness Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu's return to the three-point contest, where she'll face defending champ Allisha Gray, among others. And of course, we'll have the honor of watching Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, the current front-runner for MVP, lead her roster out on the hardwood.
But there is also the halftime show to look forward to—and this year's performer, who will take the stage in between the first and second halves on Saturday night, should satisfy any and every WNBA fan, but especially those who consider themselves Gen Z.
Who is performing at Halftime of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game?
Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla, who fans know for her songs "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME," "LET HER COOK," and "Yeah Glo!", as well as her high-energy verse on Tyler the Creator's "Sticky," will be taking the stage at the WNBA All-Star Game halftime.
“You know I’m always going to represent for the ladies and I’m excited to bring that BIG GLO energy to the WNBA All-Star stage,” GloRilla said in a statement released by the WNBA. “This one is for the women and athletes who go hard every single day.”
Global artist BIA, meanwhile, perhaps best known for her song "Whole Lotta Money," will perform her hit single "WE ON GO" prior to Saturday's tip-off.
Who Has Performed in the Past?
Last year, Miami legend and rapper Pitbull entertained the crowd at Arizona's Footprint Center, while R&B star Kehlani was responsible for the big show in 2023, in Las Vegas.
In 2022, Chance the Rapper and Latto headlined performances at the inaugural WNBA Live in Chicago, though those shows were not specifically at halftime.
When is the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game?
The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game—a showdown between Team Clark and Team Collier—will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 19, and will be broadcast live on ESPN.