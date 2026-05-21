Why WNBA Could Fine Fever After Caitlin Clark’s Late Scratch

WNBA league representatives had no comment Thursday morning when asked if the Fever would be investigated for their injury reporting this week.

Roughly an hour and a half before tip-off yesterday, Indiana’s star guard Caitlin Clark was announced as a late scratch against the Portland Fire because of a sore back. She had not previously been listed on the injury report. Fever coach Stephanie White said that Clark had not participated in practice the day before and had instead received treatment. The guard then woke up on Wednesday “with some stiffness and soreness,” White said, and the Fever decided that she would not play in the game that night.

WNBA teams are required to report “information concerning player injuries, illnesses, other medical conditions, or rest” by 5 p.m. the day before a game. Teams can be fined if they do not do so. If a player’s chances of participating in a game may be affected “for any reason,” they should be listed on the injury report with a status designation, according to league policy. Players who may or may not play can be designated as “probable” or “questionable.” Teams are supposed to issue an update if anything changes after the initial report.

The league switched to a new system for logging and sharing injury reports this year. Reports are now available to the public and are automatically updated every 15 minutes. The requirements for team reporting have not changed.

As with all things surrounding Clark, the spotlight is exceptionally bright here, which means exceptional attention and exceptional scrutiny.

Clark missed the majority of last season with a variety of soft-tissue injuries. She was spotted with a wrap on her lower back during this preseason this year and has spoken about getting her back adjusted, including during the regular season opener against the Wings, when she briefly left the floor to address the issue. An early report from Scott Agness of the Fieldhouse Files described Clark sitting on Wednesday as “ part of a strategic management plan for the season .” White pushed back on that during her press conference before the game.

“She’s healthy, we’re not managing anything,” White told reporters. “This is just a back issue that we want to make sure we give the time to be ready."

White fielded more questions about Clark after the game.

More Stephanie White on Caitlin Clark:



Why wasn’t she on the injury report? “Not everyone that doesn’t practice or gets a pro day is on the IR …”



Why wasn’t it updated?



“She wasn’t on the IR earlier b/c we expected her to play.”



Does SW expect the #Fever to get fined?



“No.” pic.twitter.com/vkLRtQrVTu — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) May 21, 2026

“Not everybody that doesn’t practice or gets a pro day is on the injury report," the coach said. "That happens all the time. And she wasn’t listed on the injury report earlier because we expected her to play.”

White said that any further questions about Clark’s back were better suited for the Fever’s training staff. (Media are generally not allowed to interview a team’s medical staffers.) When asked directly if she thought Indiana might be fined because it did not list Clark on the initial report, White said, “No, no.” The Fever play next on Friday at home against the Valkyries.

Asked if there was anything the Fever would do moving forward to manage Clark’s back, White said there was nothing in particular.

“Not that I’m aware of. I mean, I think the biggest thing is just how she feels."

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