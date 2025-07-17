WNBA Announces Two All-Star Game Replacements for Caitlin Clark, Satou Sabally
After injuries to Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and Phoenix Mercury standout Satou Sabally left them unavailable for this weekend's All-Star Game, the WNBA found itself with a pair of vacant roster spots for the event.
With the game slated for Saturday, July 19, the league had to assess its options quickly in order to come to a decision for viable replacements, and that announcement came through on Thursday afternoon.
According to ESPN's Alexa Philippou, Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes and Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones have been called upon as replacements for the injured All-Stars. Sykes will join Team Clark and Jones will join Team Collier, captained by Napheesa Collier.
Both are deserving additions to the All-Star Game, having enjoyed excellent seasons. Sykes, now in her ninth WNBA season, is averaging a career-high 17.1 points and 4.4 assists while playing a key role in helping the Mystics play competitive basketball through the first half of the year. As for Jones, she's averaging 13.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists during her first season in Atlanta.
This will be Sykes's first All-Star appearance and Jones's fourth, all of which have come in the last five seasons.
The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game tips off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 19.