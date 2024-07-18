WNBA All-Star Game Ticket Prices: Cheapest & Most Expensive Tickets
The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game will draw plenty of eyes as the league's biggest superstars face off in a showdown between the Olympic squad and Team WNBA. Among those taking the court will include the league's prized rookies, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, as well as some more seasoned stars such as Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi.
This year's WNBA All-Star festivities will be held in Phoenix, Ariz., at the Phoenix Convention Center, with the All-Star Game at Footprint Center slated to get underway at 8:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, July 20.
It seems basketball fans were eager to get their hands on a ticket for the game, which the WNBA announced has already sold out. As such, fans looking to attend will have to scour secondary markets such as StubHub in order to find a ticket.
2024 WNBA All-Star Game Ticket Prices
What is the most expensive ticket for the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game?
On StubHub, the most expensive tickets to Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game is listed at a staggering $50,345. The tickets–box seats in section NL3–are sold as a package deal, meaning the total would run the buyer up over $100,000.
The dropoff between those tickets and the next most expensive offering on StubHub for the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game is vast. The next highest priced ticket comes in at $8,457.
What is the cheapest ticket for the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game?
Currently, StubHub's cheapest offerings for the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game are priced at $122 for seast in Section 213. There are various tickets in the 200 levels available for around that price.
These prices represent a significant uptick compared to the 2023 All-Star Game, for which tickets were reportedly available for as little as $10 just a few days before the event.
That is to be expected, given the rise in interest around the league. The WNBA has shattered its previous TV ratings records early into the 2024 season as more and more viewers tune in to watch. As such, there's been plenty of demand for the All-Star Game, evidenced by the game's quick sellout.