WNBA Celebrates Diana Taurasi’s Legendary Career With Brilliant Highlight Reel

A fitting send-off for an icon of the game.

Brigid Kennedy

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi on Sep 17, 2024.
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi on Sep 17, 2024. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
WNBA legend Diana Taurasi announced her retirement in a TIME magazine story published Tuesday, and the league has resultingly saluted her with a positively fabulous highlight reel.

The compilation shared to social media showcases a multitude of epic plays and buckets throughout Taurasi's 20-year career, soundtracked to clips of the awe-struck announcers calling her games. It's a fitting send-off to one of the sport's very best, a player who, among other accolades, is the league's all-time leader in three-pointers, a one-time league MVP, and a three-time finals MVP.

"I just didn't have it in me. That was pretty much when I knew it was time to walk away," Taurasi told TIME of her decision to retire. "Mentally and physically, I'm just full. That's probably the best way I can describe it. I'm full and I'm happy."

Taurasi spent the entirety of her 20-season career with the Mercury, who drafted her out of UConn with the No. 1 pick of the 2004 draft. Among the honors and awards already mentioned, Taurasi is also an 11-time WNBA All-Star, a 10-time First Team All-WNBA selection, a six-time gold medalist with the U.S. women's basketball team, and the WNBA's all-team leader in points scored with 10,646.

