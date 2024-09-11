WNBA Commissioner Issues Clarification After Failing to Condemn Online Abuse
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert appeared on CNBC's Power Lunch on Monday. During the interview she was asked about the toxic online discourse surrounding the league. She answered by comparing Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark to Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.
Her failure to condemn the "darker" part of the discourse did not sit well with many of her players. On Tuesday, WNBA Players Association executive director Terri Jackson released a statement rebuking Engelbert's comments.
"Here is the answer that the Commissioner should have provided to the very clear question regarding the racism, misogyny, and harassment experienced by the Players," said Jackson's statement. "There is absolutely no place in sport—or in life—for the vile hate, racist language, homophobic comments, and the misogynistic attacks our players are facing on social media."
"This is not about rivalries or iconic personalities fueling a business model," the statement continued. "This kind of toxic fandom should never tolerated or left unchecked. It demands immediate action. and frankly, should have been addressed long ago."
Among the players to comment publicly was Breanna Stewart, the league's reigning MVP. The New York Liberty star called the commissioner's response "disappointing."
"We want our sport to be inclusive for race, for gender, and really be a place where people can be themselves. So we wish, obviously, Cathy would have used her platform in a different way and have made that a little bit better, just telling the fans enough is enough."
Late Tuesday night Engelbert sent out a short message attempting to clarify her comments adding, "To be clear, there is absolutely no place for hate or racism of any kind in the WNBA or anywhere else."
We'll see how the brevity of her response, combined with the timing of her post—after 11 p.m. ET in the shadow of a presidential debate—goes over with her constituents.