When is WWE Survivor Series 2017? Match Date, Time

What day is WWE Survivor Series?

By Chris Chavez
November 15, 2017

Survivor Series will be the final WWE pay-per-view of the year and will be held on Sunday, Nov. 19 from the Toyota Center in Houston.

The event will pit the stars of SmackDown up against the best of Raw. The best match of the night is expected to be Universal champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman against WWE champion AJ Styles.

There will also be a Raw tag team champions (The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro) fight against the Smackdown tag team champions (Jey and Jimmy Uso). One other match to watch could be Intercontinental Champion The Miz against United States Champion Baron Corbin.

Survivor Series will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday. 

