Stephanie McMahon Announces First-Ever Women's Royal Rumble Match

Stephanie McMahon made the historic Women's Royal Rumble announcement on "Monday Night Raw."

By Jimmy Traina
December 19, 2017

The WWE will give fans not one, but two Royal Rumble matches this year after Stephanie McMahon made the historic announcement on this week's Monday Night Raw that the women's division will get its own version.

In a first for the company, the female Superstars will perform in their own Royal Rumble match on the Jan. 28 pay-per-view at the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia. 

“The first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match will mark a significant moment in the evolution of WWE,” said McMahon. “WWE’s female performers are role models, inspiring and empowering women and girls to be confident and strong. They deserve their own match at Royal Rumble.”

Several of the Superstars took to Twitter to express their happiness with the announcement.

The winner of the match will earn the opportunity to face the women's champion at WrestleMania 34 this April.

wrestling

