The WWE will give fans not one, but two Royal Rumble matches this year after Stephanie McMahon made the historic announcement on this week's Monday Night Raw that the women's division will get its own version.

In a first for the company, the female Superstars will perform in their own Royal Rumble match on the Jan. 28 pay-per-view at the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia.

“The first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match will mark a significant moment in the evolution of WWE,” said McMahon. “WWE’s female performers are role models, inspiring and empowering women and girls to be confident and strong. They deserve their own match at Royal Rumble.”

Several of the Superstars took to Twitter to express their happiness with the announcement.

.@WWE is made up of extraordinary women. @StephMcMahon’s announcement is ground-breaking and exactly what both we AND the @WWEUniverse deserve. 2018 will be an interesting year... #RoyalRumble https://t.co/WhuOHkrqh8 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 19, 2017

What a historic evening! The women just keep breaking barriers at @WWE January 28th 2018 the 1st ever Women’s Royal Rumble! I’m screaming! N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) December 19, 2017

The Harts have been a part of many #RoyalRumble matches and I’m ecstatic to hear that the women of both #Raw and #SDLive get to show everyone what WE can do. I can’t wait to be a part of history. 🙏 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) December 19, 2017

The FIRST @WWENXT Women’s Champion. I won the #DivasChampionship on my FIRST night. And I will, I swear, I WILL become the FIRST woman ever to win the #RoyalRumble match. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) December 19, 2017

Life is about moments.Tonight on RAW was one of those moments we will never forget. proud of all WWE women’s divisions #WomensRoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Jcm9Oh0xM9 — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) December 19, 2017

Such an honor to announce the first-ever women's #RoyalRumble match on #Raw tonight. @WWE's female Superstars raise the bar every chance they get & I can't wait to see them make history once again at the #RoyalRumble next month. #WomensEvolution pic.twitter.com/Cerus16pWC — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 19, 2017

The winner of the match will earn the opportunity to face the women's champion at WrestleMania 34 this April.