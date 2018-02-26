For a few minutes it looked like the long-rumored WrestleMania match between John Cena and The Undertaker would officially be happening. So much for that.

Cena, who lost the Elimination Chamber match on Sunday and in the process lost his path to WrestleMania, took the mic Monday night on Raw and issued a challenge to Taker.

But then Cena revealed that he had been told such a match wasn’t possible and said he’d be flipping from Raw to SmackDown again in hopes of earning a ’Mania bid through that route.

"I'm here tonight to say my Road to #WrestleMania goes straight through SMACKDOWN!!!"



Free agent @JohnCena is going to #SDLive TOMORROW NIGHT! #RAW pic.twitter.com/NitPwjOK0i — WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2018

It shouldn’t be much of a surprise if ’Taker won’t be at WrestleMania this year. The 52-year-old’s match against Roman Reigns at last year’s WrestleMania sure looked like a retirement and Undertaker wasn’t in the best of shape.

On the other hand, The Dead Man’s promo at the Raw 25th anniversary show last month would seem to indicate that he’s not done. What if Cena fails to earn a spot on the ’Mania card at SmackDown’s Fastlane​ pay-per-view next month? Might Undertaker answer Cena’s challenge then?