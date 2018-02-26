John Cena Says WrestleMania Match Against Undertaker Can’t Happen

John Cena is moving to SmackDown to try to get to WrestleMania. 

By Dan Gartland
February 26, 2018

For a few minutes it looked like the long-rumored WrestleMania match between John Cena and The Undertaker would officially be happening. So much for that. 

Cena, who lost the Elimination Chamber match on Sunday and in the process lost his path to WrestleMania, took the mic Monday night on Raw and issued a challenge to Taker. 

But then Cena revealed that he had been told such a match wasn’t possible and said he’d be flipping from Raw to SmackDown again in hopes of earning a ’Mania bid through that route. 

It shouldn’t be much of a surprise if ’Taker won’t be at WrestleMania this year. The 52-year-old’s match against Roman Reigns at last year’s WrestleMania sure looked like a retirement and Undertaker wasn’t in the best of shape.

On the other hand, The Dead Man’s promo at the Raw 25th anniversary show last month would seem to indicate that he’s not done. What if Cena fails to earn a spot on the ’Mania card at SmackDown’s Fastlane​ pay-per-view next month? Might Undertaker answer Cena’s challenge then?

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now