History will be made on Sunday at WWE Evolution.

The event is the first ever all-women's, pay-per-view WWE match. Stars from the past, present and future will gather at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y.

Evolution starts at 7 p.m. ET and the first 30 minutes will be streamed on Twitter by WWE.

The show features seven matchups, including the Raw Women's Title Match between Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella. Becky Lynch will face Charlotte Flair in the Last Woman Standing Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship, while the NXT Women's Championship will feature Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler.

How to Watch:

Live Stream: As always, the PPV is only available to stream on WWE Network.

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (The pre-show begins at 6 p.m. ET)

Run time: 3.5 hours

Location: Nassau Colisuem in Uniondale, N.Y.

Full Match Card:

• Raw Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nikki Bella

• Last Woman Standing Match for the Smackdown Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

• NXT Women's Championship Match: Kairi Sane (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

• Mae Young Classic Finals: Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm

• Trish Status and Lita vs. Mickie James and Alexa Bliss

• Riott Squad vs. Natalya, Bayley and Sasha Banks

• Battle Royal