WWE Evolution: Match Card, Start Time, Location

All eyes will be on WWE Evolution, the all-women's, pay-per-view event on Sunday.

By Jenna West
October 28, 2018

History will be made on Sunday at WWE Evolution.

The event is the first ever all-women's, pay-per-view WWE match. Stars from the past, present and future will gather at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y.

Evolution starts at 7 p.m. ET and the first 30 minutes will be streamed on Twitter by WWE.

The show features seven matchups, including the Raw Women's Title Match between Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella. Becky Lynch will face Charlotte Flair in the Last Woman Standing Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship, while the NXT Women's Championship will feature Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler.

How to Watch:

Live Stream: As always, the PPV is only available to stream on WWE Network.

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (The pre-show begins at 6 p.m. ET)

Run time: 3.5 hours

Location: Nassau Colisuem in Uniondale, N.Y.

Full Match Card:

• Raw Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nikki Bella

• Last Woman Standing Match for the Smackdown Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

• NXT Women's Championship Match: Kairi Sane (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

• Mae Young Classic Finals: Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm

• Trish Status and Lita vs. Mickie James and Alexa Bliss

• Riott Squad vs. Natalya, Bayley and Sasha Banks

• Battle Royal

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)