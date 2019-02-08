Nyla Rose Signs with All Elite Wrestling, Becoming First Trans Wrestler in a Major Promotion

All Elite Wrestling just released some major news.

By Jenna West
February 08, 2019

All Elite Wrestling signed Nyla Rose on Thursday, becoming the first major wrestling promotion to sign a transgender competitor.

AEW made the announcement at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Thursday. Rose confirmed the signing on her Twitter account with a picture of the AEW logo and caption saying, "Oh it's true alright."

During the annoucement on Thursday, Rose got into a heated argument with Kylie Rae, making fans wonder if the two will face off at AEW's Double or Nothing at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 25.

Rose has been wrestling since 2013 and participated in promotions like Warriors of Wrestling and Covey Pro.

AEW previously announced plenty of additions to its roster, including stars like Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and Brandi Rhodes.

The organization was born from "All In," the unprecented show organized by Rhodes and the Jackson brothers in September 2018. Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham FC owner Shad Khan is the primary investor in AEW and his son Tony is the company’s president.

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message