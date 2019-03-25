The Hart Foundation Added to 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Class

Just months after his sudden death, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Neidhart and his brother-in-law, Bret “The Hitman” Hart, collectively known as The Hart Foundation, are the latest members of the Hall’s 2019 class, WWE announced Monday.

Neidhart died in August after hitting his head in a fall at home. He was 63.

“I wish Jim was still with us to celebrate this moment, but I know he’ll be on stage with me in spirit,” Hart wrote on Instagram.

“It was very emotional for me,” Hart told Yahoo Sports. “It really means a lot to me and I think it would mean a lot to my late tag partner, who would be really honored to be in the Hall of Fame. I think we both were really proud of our work as a team. I had hoped for years that we would get inducted together and get to go on stage together, but that’s not going to happen now. Emotionally, I feel really proud and I’m glad to get a chance to speak for Jim and I know he’ll be listening.”

The Hart Foundation was formed in 1985 and won the WWF Tag Team Championships twice. The duo lost the belts at WrestleMania VII in 1991 and subsequently disbanded. Neidhart went on to team with Hart’s brother, Owen, while Hart would launch a successful singles career. Hart was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a singles wrestler in 2006.

The team joins Harlem Heat, D-Generation X, The Honky Tonk Man and Torrie Wilson in the 2019 class.