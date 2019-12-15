Courtesy of WWE

WWE holds its final pay-per-view of the year Sunday in Minneapolis with its annual “Tables, Ladders & Chairs” event.

Coming just three weeks after the Survivor Series pay-per-view, the build to the event has been somewhat rushed but there are still some good matches on the card.

Perhaps the most interesting bout slated to take place is the match between Bray Wyatt and The Miz. Wyatt has become the biggest attraction in WWE since returning from a long absence this summer and debuting his new “Fiend” character. But Wyatt won’t be wrestling as the masked Fiend persona at TLC. Instead, he’ll be playing the unsettling sweatered “Firefly Funhouse” character. The title he won as the Fiend won’t be on the line, either.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Other matches to look out for include Aleister Black wrestling his first PPV match since July’s “Extreme Rules” and the always entertaining team of Asuka and Kairi Sane defending their women’s tag team titles against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

How to watch

Location: Target Center (Minneapolis)

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: WWE Network

Full match card