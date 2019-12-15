How to Watch WWE ‘Tables, Ladders & Chairs’ 2019: Full match card, start time and more
WWE holds its final pay-per-view of the year Sunday in Minneapolis with its annual “Tables, Ladders & Chairs” event.
Coming just three weeks after the Survivor Series pay-per-view, the build to the event has been somewhat rushed but there are still some good matches on the card.
Perhaps the most interesting bout slated to take place is the match between Bray Wyatt and The Miz. Wyatt has become the biggest attraction in WWE since returning from a long absence this summer and debuting his new “Fiend” character. But Wyatt won’t be wrestling as the masked Fiend persona at TLC. Instead, he’ll be playing the unsettling sweatered “Firefly Funhouse” character. The title he won as the Fiend won’t be on the line, either.
Other matches to look out for include Aleister Black wrestling his first PPV match since July’s “Extreme Rules” and the always entertaining team of Asuka and Kairi Sane defending their women’s tag team titles against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.
How to watch
Location: Target Center (Minneapolis)
Start time: 7 p.m. ET
Live stream: WWE Network
Full match card
- Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Tables, Ladders and Chairs match)
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship match: The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Big E) (c) vs. The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder)
- Raw Tag Team Championship match: The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) (c) vs. TBD (open challenge match)
- Women’s Tag Team Championship match: The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair
- Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz (non-title match)
- Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana) (tables match)
- Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy