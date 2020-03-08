Before WrestleMania 36 goes down on April 5, WWE has one final stop at Elimination Chamber in Philadelphia on Sunday.

The matches during the pay-per-view event will decide who faces Raw women's champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania, while the SmackDown Tag Team titles will be defended.

None of the top men's or women's titles are scheduled to be up for grabs on Sunday. The lighter slate of matches contribute to the buildup for WrestleMania next month.

Here's the Full Elimination Chamber Match Card:

Match for Raw Women's Championship No. 1 Contendership: Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan

Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan Match for SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Miz and John Morrison (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Lucha House Party

The Miz and John Morrison (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Lucha House Party Intercontinental Championship: Braun Strowman (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn

Braun Strowman (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn Raw Tag Team Championship: Street Profits (c) vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy

Street Profits (c) vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy United States Championship: Andrade (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo

Andrade (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo No Disqualification: AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black

AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak

How to Watch:

Live Stream: WWE Network

Time: Elimination Chamber starts at 7 p.m. ET (Kickoff Show starts at 6 p.m. ET)

Place: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia