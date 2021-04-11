WrestleMania 37 Live Blog: Results, Highlights and Analysis

SI.com
Is Brock Lesnar Beating Undertaker the Best WrestleMania Moment?
‘WrestleMania 37’ Night 2 Live Blog: Results, Highlights, Analysis

Follow along for live updates from the second night of WWE’s ‘WrestleMania 37.’
After an excellent first night of WrestleMania 37 on Saturday, expectations are high for Night 2. 

The matches from the first night all met or exceeded expectations and the pressure will be on the performers to do the same tonight. The main event will be the highly anticipated triple-threat match between Edge, Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns for the universal championship. But there are plenty of other matches worth looking forward to farther down the card.

Longtime frenemies Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn should turn in a great performance (even if Logan Paul’s involvement isn’t everyone’s cup of tea), Big E and Apollo Crews should throw down in a hard-hitting “Nigerian Drum Fight” and Rhea Ripley will have an opportunity to follow in Bianca Belair’s footsteps and cement herself as part of WWE’s next generation of great women’s wrestlers.

Follow along below as the action gets started at 8 p.m. ET. 

Full card for WrestleMania 37, Night 2

  • The Fiend (with Alexa Bliss) vs. Randy Orton
  • Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (with Logan Paul)
  • Women’s tag team championship match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) (with Reginald) vs. Night 1 Tag Team Turmoil winners
  • United States championship match: Riddle (c) vs. Sheamus
  • Intercontinental championship match: Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews (“Nigerian Drum Fight”)
  • Raw women’s championship match: Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
  • Universal championship match: Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan (triple-threat match) 

