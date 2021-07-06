Jimmy Uso Arrested for DUI for Second Time in Two Years

Sports Illustrated home
WRESTLING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

WWE’s Jimmy Uso Arrested on DUI Charges for Second Time in Two Years

Author:
Publish date:
Closeup of Jimmy Uso in the ring

WWE wrestler Jimmy Uso was arrested for DUI in Pensacola, Fla, overnight Tuesday.

TMZ reports that the 35-year-old Uso (real name Jonathan Fatu) was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge after failing field sobriety and breathalyzer tests. Police stated that the breathalyzer tests came back at .202 and .205, more than double the legal limit of .08.

Police documents obtained by TMZ state that Uso was pulled over at around 10:35 p.m. ET on Monday night after allegedly running a red light while going 50 mph in a 35 mph zone. Uso was asked to get out of his car after police smelled alcohol while questioning him. Police allege that Uso was noticeably swaying when he got out of the car and admitted to them that he drank multiple beers before driving.

Jail records show that Uso was booked at 1:03 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning. His bond was set at $500 and he was released at 9 a.m.

The police documents show that Uso was also cited for speeding and running a red light.

Uso was arrested twice on alcohol-related charges in 2019. In February 2019, Uso was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction following an altercation with police in Detroit. He reached a deal where he pleaded no contest to interfering with a government employee and was ordered to pay $450 in fines. Uso was arrested for DUI in Pensacola in July 2019 but was later found not guilty.

Uso was also arrested for DUI in 2011 and was given probation.

After spending more than a year out of action due to a torn ACL, Uso returned to the ring in May and has been heavily featured on SmackDown alongside his cousin universal champion Roman Reigns and twin brother Jey Uso.

More From Wrestling Observer:

YOU MAY LIKE

Rachel Nichols_2
Media

Rachel Nichols Taken Off NBA Finals Sideline Role

ESPN announced Tuesday that Rachel Nichols will not act as the network's sideline reporter for the 2021 NBA Finals.

Montreal won't host games in the 2026 World Cup
Soccer

Montreal Out as Potential 2026 World Cup Host City

Montreal said Tuesday that the Quebec provincial government had withdrawn its support. FIFA will make its decisions next year.

Closeup of Jimmy Uso in the ring
Wrestling

Jimmy Uso Arrested for DUI for Second Time in Two Years

Uso’s blood-alcohol level was reportedly more than double the legal limit.

Michigan's Hunter Dickinson
College Basketball

Who's Returning to School? Tracking NBA Draft Decisions.

Decision time is here for several remaining college stars.

ESPN's Maria Taylor and Rachel Nichols
Media

Nichols Apologizes to Taylor After 'Diversity' Comments

Rachel Nichols has apologized after saying Maria Taylor received NBA assignments because of ESPN’s “crappy longtime record on diversity.”

Italy celebrating a goal vs. Belgium.
Soccer

How to Watch Euro 2020: Italy vs. Spain

Italy and Spain meet in the Euro 2020 semifinals on Tuesday, July 6 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly tied up in a leg lock
Play
Wrestling

Adam Cole on His ‘Never-Ending Battle’ With Kyle O’Reilly

Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly’s long history together and real-life friendship allow them to make magic in the ring.

Chris Paul
NBA

2021 NBA Finals: Bucks vs. Suns Predictions and Picks

Will Chris Paul earn his first NBA championship ring? Can the Bucks win with an injured Giannis Antetokounmpo? The Crossover staff makes their predictions.