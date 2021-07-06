Jimmy Uso Arrested for DUI for Second Time in Two Years

WWE’s Jimmy Uso Arrested on DUI Charges for Second Time in Two Years

Courtesy of WWE

WWE wrestler Jimmy Uso was arrested for DUI in Pensacola, Fla, overnight Tuesday.

TMZ reports that the 35-year-old Uso (real name Jonathan Fatu) was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge after failing field sobriety and breathalyzer tests. Police stated that the breathalyzer tests came back at .202 and .205, more than double the legal limit of .08.

Police documents obtained by TMZ state that Uso was pulled over at around 10:35 p.m. ET on Monday night after allegedly running a red light while going 50 mph in a 35 mph zone. Uso was asked to get out of his car after police smelled alcohol while questioning him. Police allege that Uso was noticeably swaying when he got out of the car and admitted to them that he drank multiple beers before driving.

Jail records show that Uso was booked at 1:03 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning. His bond was set at $500 and he was released at 9 a.m.

The police documents show that Uso was also cited for speeding and running a red light.

Uso was arrested twice on alcohol-related charges in 2019. In February 2019, Uso was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction following an altercation with police in Detroit. He reached a deal where he pleaded no contest to interfering with a government employee and was ordered to pay $450 in fines. Uso was arrested for DUI in Pensacola in July 2019 but was later found not guilty.

Uso was also arrested for DUI in 2011 and was given probation.

After spending more than a year out of action due to a torn ACL, Uso returned to the ring in May and has been heavily featured on SmackDown alongside his cousin universal champion Roman Reigns and twin brother Jey Uso.

More From Wrestling Observer: