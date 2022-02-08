Skip to main content
Wisconsin, Iowa Release Statement After Wrestler Says Fan Called Him a Racial Slur at Match

The University of Iowa is investigating an incident at one of its wrestling matches on Saturday, after Austin Gomez, a Wisconsin wrestler, says a fan called him a racial slur. 

“The Iowa Athletics Department was made aware of a situation that occurred on Saturday during our wrestling match at Carver-Hawkeye Arena against the University of Wisconsin,” the release read. “One of Wisconsin’s student-athletes reported a fan in the stands yelling racially insensitive remarks directed at he and his family. The University of Iowa denounces any act of hatred and is committed to providing a safe and equitable environment. Iowa’s Athletic Administration has reached out to Wisconsin, and the student-athlete, to apologize for the incident and to let them know we are following up on this matter. Any individual found in violation of our fan behavior policy is subject to being banned from attending future Hawkeye athletic events.”

Frances Gomez, the mother of the Wisconsin wrestler, said that her son was called a slur on Saturday, and her son tweeted his version of events shortly after.

“Sometimes wrestling goes to the next level,” she said in the tweet. “As my son walks out an Iowa fan calls him a s---! As mom that is terrible.”

Gomez, who transferred from Iowa State, said that he was used to this type of language when wrestling at Iowa. He added that he was going to be in contact with the Iowa athletic department before they eventually announced the investigation. Although he said he found the fan's racial slurs directed at him “funny” and “comical,” Gomez said a line was crossed when his family in attendance became a target.

“That's where I take a stand and won't let people walk all over me or my family,” Gomez said in a tweet. “My mother and my 16 YEAR OLD SISTER were sitting right behind the Wisconsin bench. They explained to me that they were getting cussed at the whole time as well.”

Gomez won his match 3–2 over Vince Turk at 149 pounds on Saturday, while the Hawkeyes won the dual 29–6. On Wednesday, Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh released a statement where he showed support for Gomez and his family. 

