The stakes are high for the rising star, who takes on Dante Martin on Friday night.

Within the world of professional wrestling, William Hobson is known as Powerhouse Hobbs. Standing over six feet tall with a chiseled physique, it is a common mistake to think that his strength is derived from his muscles. Yet, despite being a remarkable force in the ring, Hobbs’s greatest strength is his mind.

The product of East Palo Alto, Calif., Hobbs harnessed his athleticism through an extraordinary work ethic. He is not a second- or third-generation performer, but instead someone who scratched and clawed his way out of a difficult neighborhood. Applying the lessons he learned from his grandparents, Hobbs is now a rising star in AEW.

“I grew up in the ghetto on government aid,” says Hobbs, who wrestles Dante Martin Friday night on Rampage. “I’m from a two-square-mile city that used to be a murder capital of America. Most of my friends are in the penitentiary or they’ve passed away. I’m doing this for my brother, for my grandparents, and for my children, but I’m also doing this for my city. I have a wide back and some big shoulders and a big chest, so I don’t mind the extra weight.”

Raised under the watchful, loving eyes of his grandparents, Hobbs was never given an option as a child to stray or disobey their rules.

“If it wasn’t for my grandparents, I wouldn’t be the person I am today,” says Hobbs. “I had friends at 12 years old, selling drugs and making good money. But like I said, a lot of them are in the graveyard.”

Now 31, Hobbs is a father of three children. He grew up admiring his older brother, who was 13 years his senior. They shared an affinity for pro wrestling, and it was a customary sight to see the two wrestling each other on the front lawn. He charted out their long-term plan at an early age—he would star in the ring while his brother would be the manager.

Children often fantasize about their futures, but Hobbs had the mind to follow through on it. He started his pro wrestling journey in 2009, but did so alone. Hobbs shares that his brother was “caught up with the wrong crowd” and was fatally shot in 2010.

“Wrestling was always on in the house,” says Hobbs. “My grandparents had moved from Mississippi to San Francisco, literally two blocks away from the Cow Palace, and they loved wrestling. I’d heard these stories about Ray Stevens and High Chief Peter Maivia, Pepper Gomez, Roy Shire.

“My brother would always play wrestling with me in the front yard. The dream we had was him being my manager. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen that way. But every time I step foot in that ring, I know he's with me. That’s the motivation I have.”

Carrying his family and hometown in his heart, Hobbs has brought a sharp mind to the pro wrestling industry. His ascent is rising at a steady pace as a featured part of Team Taz, where he has the benefit of learning from wrestling great Taz. Although he was not the tallest talent, Taz was able to intimidate and present himself in a manner that few others have in pro wrestling.

“Everyone in the group looks to Taz for mentorship,” saysHobbs. “When we’re wrong, he lets us know. When we’re right, he lets us know, too.”

Team Taz also includes Ricky Starks, who has the potential to one day be the face of AEW, as well as Taz’s son, the wildly popular Hook.

“Team Taz is like a pot of gumbo—we all add these different flavors to the group,” saysHobbs. “We all have one another’s back, and we’re not surprised by Hook’s stardom. I’ve heard people call it Hookamania. But we knew he was going to take off.”

Hobbs’s Rampage match against wrestling prodigy Dante Martin has high stakes—the winner will be added on to the Face of the Revolution ladder match at next month’s Revolution pay-per-view. In search of his breakout moment, this is the chance Hobbs has been seeking.

“I’m not taking this opportunity lightly,” says Hobbs. “So every opportunity I get, I’m going to grasp it by the throat and make the best of it.”

If he is victorious against Martin, then Hobbs will have a chance to seize his biggest opportunity yet on PPV. Keith Lee and Wardlow are already scheduled to be in the match, and the winner gets a title shot against TNT champion Sammy Guevara.

“That’s my opportunity, that’s going to be me,” says Hobbs. “So people are going to see Dante Martin in a world of pain on Rampage.”

From East Palo Alto to AEW, Hobbs is proud of his travels—but quick to offer a reminder that he has a lot more to accomplish.

“To get to your goals, you’ve got to prove it to everyone, especially yourself,” says Hobbs. “I came from the projects, and look where I’m at. That’s why I put it all out there. I want the live audience to feel my emotion, I want everyone at home to feel it.

“My goal is to be the top guy. There is no one else like Powerhouse Hobbs, and every time you see me, I want everyone to remember who I am.”

