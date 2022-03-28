WrestleMania is a playground for stars, so it is fitting that an industry legend will return to the ring this week.

Booker T will step back between the ropes Thursday for his Reality of Wrestling promotion, headlining Day 1 of its Texas Showdown in Irving.

Teaming with Rob Van Dam and Ryan Davidson in a six-man tag against Max Castellanos, Charlie Haas and Clayton Bloodstone, the match is the premier bout on the first of three straight Reality of Wrestling shows, all of which take place right outside the WrestleMania festivities in Dallas.

“We’re putting the band back together,” says the 57-year-old Booker Huffman. “I’ve always believed that preparation is the only luck you’re ever going to have, and I’ve been putting in the work in the gym. For just one night, I’m excited to see what happens. I’ll be ready.”

The ROW shows will air on FITE TV and feature a great deal of talent, a combination of emerging and established stars that includes Chavo Guerrero, Gino Medina, Promise Braxton, Kenny King, A.Q.A., Bryan Keith and Hit Makerz (formerly Hit Row in WWE).

“This is a great opportunity for independent wrestling,” Huffman says. “It’s giving these women and men a big platform to reach their dreams. So we’re building and building and building, keeping their dreams alive. People are going to be very entertained.”

The next few days will be nonstop for Huffman. In addition to overseeing shows and wrestling in a match, he is also holding a Texas Legends Convention brunch Sunday morning. And Friday night, he will be part of WWE’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony for his wife Sharmell, who was best known in wrestling as Queen Sharmell.

“Sharmell deserves this,” Huffman says. “She put in so much work to be a success. For her to get this kind of recognition, the ultimate recognition from the business, it means a lot to her, and it means a lot to me.

“There’s no King Booker without Queen Sharmell. That run never, ever happens without Sharmell. It was all built around her. And that’s the mother of my kids, my partner in life and my soulmate. She’s going to get her props at the Hall of Fame.”

Another important part of the weekend will take place Saturday, as ROW holds its inaugural Sherri Martel Classic. The tournament will highlight 16 rising stars, as well as honor the memory of the late, great Sherri Martel.

“You often hear about the greatest managers of all time, but you don’t hear Sherri’s name enough,” Huffman says. “Everyone she worked with, and I mean everyone, was successful in a major, major way. For me, Sherri was our legitimizer when she managed my brother and I in Harlem Heat back in WCW. That put the rocket on us, that sent us straight to the moon. So I’m thrilled we get to honor her and find out who can shine in her tournament.”

Amid the excitement of WrestleMania weekend and all that surrounds it, Huffman also took a moment to mourn the loss of wrestling great Scott Hall, who died two weeks ago at the age of 63. Huffman and Hall worked together in WCW, WWE and Impact Wrestling, with no shortage of memories between the two.

“Scott Hall revolutionized this business,” Huffman says. “Scott and Kevin Nash changed the way we were paid. That’s part of their legacy. They brought so much else to the table, too. They were great in the ring, great on the microphone.

“Scott was a true star. I used to call him ‘Joe DiMaggio’ because he’d drink so much coffee. He was a real friend. I’m going to miss him.”

