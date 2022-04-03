‘WrestleMania 38’ Night 2 Live Blog: Results, Highlights, Analysis
The second night of WWE’s WrestleMania 38 in Texas will end with a bang.
The show is headlined by a title unification match between WWE champion Brock Lesnar and universal champion Roman Reigns. While it seems logical that Reigns, the company’s undisputed top star for the past two years, should prevail over Lesnar, who works only a part-time schedule, WWE fans know to expect the unexpected.
And the match has plenty of implications beyond simple wins and losses. Unifying WWE’s top two men’s championships is an interesting wrinkle to this match. Because the company’s two main television shows are broadcast by different networks, it stands to reason that neither of WWE’s broadcast partners would tolerate the absence of a men’s champion on their show. Does that mean whoever the new champ is will begin appearing on both Raw and SmackDown? Or could WWE eventually introduce a new championship to fill that void?
No matter what the future holds, the Reigns–Lesnar showdown promises to be an exciting match. Yes, it’s the third time they’re facing each other at WrestleMania, but Reigns working heel for the first time adds a fascinating wrinkle to the match.
Follow along below for updates, highlights and results as the show unfolds.
Full WrestleMania 38 Night 2 match card:
- Title unification match: WWE champion Brock Lesnar vs. universal champion Roman Reigns
- AJ Styles vs. Edge
- Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
- Anything goes match: Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville
- Queen Zelina and Carmella vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler for the women’s tag team titles
- Bobby Lashley vs. Omos
- RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) for the Raw tag team titles