WWE Money in the Bank 2025 Full Card, Start Time & How to Watch
WWE's next Premium Live Event (PLE) is Money in the Bank. Now considered one of the company's "Big Five" shows of the year, Money in the Bank is similar to the Royal Rumble in that it sets major storylines in motion.
Because of this, fans are keen to tune in and see if their favorite wrestler is deemed worthy of a main event run in the near(ish) future.
The 2025 show is no different, with a number of fan favorites already involved in the traditional ladder matches.
Let's take a look at the current Money in the Bank card, the start time and how to watch WWE's latest PLE.
What Is the Money in the Bank Contract?
Introduced in 2005, the concept of a Money in the Bank Ladder Match came from former WWE star Chris Jericho. While the story has fluctuated slightly over the years, between Jericho's podcast and books things went down something like this:
Vince McMahon was considering a Triple Threat Submission Match at WrestleMania 21 between Jericho, Edge and Chris Benoit. Jericho hated the idea, believing the match would be too boring for WrestleMania. So he went to then-head writer Brian Gerwitz and the two were discussing the multiple big names without an angle for the show.
Kane, Shelton Benjamin, Edge, Benoit, Christian and Jericho were all treading water without any meaningful storylines.
Jericho told Gerwitz that a No. 1 Contender's Ladder Match would be great, then the winner could main event the following night's Raw, getting the title shot. Gerwitz quipped that it should be a 12-month contract that someone could hold and use when they desired.
At this point, the two were getting pretty hyped about their creation, so Gerwitz pitched it to McMahon, who loved it. His only demand was that the contract had to be in a briefcase above the ring.
The rest, is history.
The idea became so popular that the WWE created a new PLE/PPV for it in 2010 and eventually added a women's MITB match.
Money in the Bank 2025 Match Card
At the time of this writing (before the May 30 edition of SmackDown), there are four confirmed matches on the card.
Match
Stipulation
LA Knight vs. Penta vs. Seth Rollins vs. Solo Sikoa vs. TBD vs. TBD
Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Alexa Bliss vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Guilia vs. TBD vs. TBD
Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul & John Cena
Tag Team Match
Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch
WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Match
How to Watch Money in the Bank 2025
Internationally, this will be the first Money in the Bank PLE to stream on Netflix. For U.S. viewers, the show will air on Peacock (as the platform retains PLE broadcast rights through 2025).
Money in the Bank 2025 will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 7. The show will air from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif.
How to Watch WWE/AAA Worlds Collide 2025
But that isn't the only WWE show that day. Before Money in the Bank begins, WWE and AAA will air Worlds Collide at 3 p.m. ET on their YouTube channels.
WWE announced it had purchased AAA during WrestleMania 41. The current card has four matches scheduled.
Match
Stipulation
Legado Del Fantasma vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Pagano & Psycho Clown
Six-Man Tag Team Match
Stephanie Vaquer & Lola Vice vs. Chik Tormenta & Dalys
Tag Team Match
Ethan Page (c) vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix
Fatal Four-Way for the NXT North American Championship
El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Chad Gable
Singles Match for the AAA Mega Championship
Recent Money in the Bank Briefcase Winners
Superstar
Year
Successful Cash In?
Carmella
2017
Yes
Baron Corbin
2017
No
Alexa Bliss
2018
Yes
Braun Strowman
2018
No
Bayley
2019
Yes
Brock Lesnar
2019
Yes
Asuka
2020
Yes
Otis
2020
No
Nikki A.S.H.
2021
Yes
Big E
2021
Yes
Liv Morgan
2022
Yes
Austin Theory
2022
No
Iyo Sky
2023
Yes
Damian Priest
2023
Yes
Tiffany Stratton
2024
Yes
Drew McIntyre
2024
No