SI

Is Amari Cooper Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Dolphins vs. Bills)

The latest injury update for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper in Week 9 vs. the Miami Dolphins.

Peter Dewey

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper is listed as questionable for Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins due to a wrist injury. 

There has yet to have been a report about Cooper’s official status for Week 9, but it is notable that the Bills promoted wide receiver Jalen Virgil from their practice squad on Saturday. That could be a sign that Cooper will miss this divisional matchup with Miami. 

Earlier this week, it was reported that Cooper is a true game-time decision on Sunday.

Cooper has played two games with the Bills, catching four passes for 66 yards and a score against the Tennessee Titans, but he was limited to just one catch for three yards on two targets in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Cooper played 50 percent of the snaps in that game, but the Bills relied mainly on their running game – and Khalil Shakir – in Week 8.

Shakir could be in line for a big game if Cooper sits, and right now it appears that the veteran is trending in the wrong direction. 

Once the Bills release their official injury report, I’d lean with a bet on Shakir regardless of Cooper’s status given his chemistry with Josh Allen.

Shakir has 16 catches for 172 yards over the last two weeks.

More NFL Week 9 Betting Stories

manual

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Peter Dewey
PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

Home/Betting