Is Amari Cooper Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Dolphins vs. Bills)
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper is listed as questionable for Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins due to a wrist injury.
There has yet to have been a report about Cooper’s official status for Week 9, but it is notable that the Bills promoted wide receiver Jalen Virgil from their practice squad on Saturday. That could be a sign that Cooper will miss this divisional matchup with Miami.
Earlier this week, it was reported that Cooper is a true game-time decision on Sunday.
Cooper has played two games with the Bills, catching four passes for 66 yards and a score against the Tennessee Titans, but he was limited to just one catch for three yards on two targets in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Cooper played 50 percent of the snaps in that game, but the Bills relied mainly on their running game – and Khalil Shakir – in Week 8.
Shakir could be in line for a big game if Cooper sits, and right now it appears that the veteran is trending in the wrong direction.
Once the Bills release their official injury report, I’d lean with a bet on Shakir regardless of Cooper’s status given his chemistry with Josh Allen.
Shakir has 16 catches for 172 yards over the last two weeks.
