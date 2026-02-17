MLS Transfers: Total Money Spent by Clubs in 2026 Winter Window

The MLS transfer window has been piping hot as the the 2026 season approaches, with owners across the league investing heavily with hopes of sparking mass interest in their fanbase ahead of the expected soccer boom in the United States, following the 2026 World Cup.

MLS spending has hit unprecedented levels over the past 18 months. The incoming transfer record has been broken three times and is currently held by a summer 2025 deal that saw LAFC pay Tottenham Hotspur upwards of $26 million for Son Heung-min.

With the likes of Germán Berterame and others arriving in MLS this offseason, the chase for stars hasn’t slowed down. At the same time, with restrictions lifted on the number of intra-league cash-for-player transfers, moves within MLS have become more common as well.

But which club spent the most? What were the total outlays for every MLS club this summer?

MLS Transfers: Which Club Has Spent the Most in Winter 2026?

Place Club Total Money 1. Inter Miami $47.45 million 2. Houston Dynamo $14.98 million 3. DC United $14.98 million 4. Austin FC $14.01 million 5. Orlando City $11.66 million 6. Philadelphia Union $10.95 million 7. Real Salt Lake $10.81 million 8. Chicago Fire $9.75 million 9. Atlanta United $9.27 million 10. Red Bull New York $8.66 million 11. Colorado Rapids $7.5 million 12. LAFC $6.78 million 13. FC Cincinnati $6.27 million 14. Portland Timbers $5.38 million 15. Charlotte FC $5.2 million 16 Columbus Crew $5 million 17. FC Dallas $4.94 million 18. San Diego FC $4.2 million 19. LA Galaxy $4 million 20. St. Louis CITY SC $3.81 million 21. Vancouver Whitecaps $2.86 million 22. New England Revolution $2.59 million 23. Nashville SC $2.36 million 24. Minnesota United $2.34 million 25. Toronto FC $2.25 million 26. CF Montréal $1.99 million 27. New York City FC $1.13 million 28. Sporting Kansas City $58,660 29. San Jose Earthquakes $0 30. Seattle Sounders $0

Inter Miami headline the 2025-26 winter transfer window with two significant fees, first securing the official transfer of Rodrigo De Paul from Atlético Madrid for a reported figure of $17 million, before signing Germán Berterame from Rayados de Monterrey in Liga MX for a reported $15 million fee.

Austin FC made their motives known as well, shelling out upwards of $9.5 million for Facundo Torres, bringing Orlando City’s all-time MLS goalscoring leader back to the league, this time in the Texas capital.

Meanwhile, the Houston Dynamo are looking to return to the MLS Cup playoffs and have taken an aggressive approach in the transfer window, spending reportedly up to $10 million on Mateusz Bogusz from Cruz Azul in January.

Among MLS cash-for-player transfers, D.C. United tops the list, having sent $4 million to the Philadelphia Union for Israel international Tai Baribo, with the potential for that fee to rise to $4.6 million.

When Does the MLS Winter Transfer Window Close?

The 2026 winter transfer window is set to close March 26, over a month into the MLS regular season, which kicks off on Feb. 21. Operating under an extended window for the first time, MLS teams were able to officially register players as of its opening on Jan. 26, however, many deals were announced prior to the official registration date.

The 2026 summer window will be open from July 13 to Sept. 2, before MLS transitions to a winter-based schedule for the 2027 and 2027-28 seasons.

