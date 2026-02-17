MLS Transfers: Total Money Spent by Clubs in 2026 Winter Window
The MLS transfer window has been piping hot as the the 2026 season approaches, with owners across the league investing heavily with hopes of sparking mass interest in their fanbase ahead of the expected soccer boom in the United States, following the 2026 World Cup.
MLS spending has hit unprecedented levels over the past 18 months. The incoming transfer record has been broken three times and is currently held by a summer 2025 deal that saw LAFC pay Tottenham Hotspur upwards of $26 million for Son Heung-min.
With the likes of Germán Berterame and others arriving in MLS this offseason, the chase for stars hasn’t slowed down. At the same time, with restrictions lifted on the number of intra-league cash-for-player transfers, moves within MLS have become more common as well.
But which club spent the most? What were the total outlays for every MLS club this summer?
MLS Transfers: Which Club Has Spent the Most in Winter 2026?
Place
Club
Total Money
1.
Inter Miami
$47.45 million
2.
Houston Dynamo
$14.98 million
3.
DC United
$14.98 million
4.
Austin FC
$14.01 million
5.
Orlando City
$11.66 million
6.
Philadelphia Union
$10.95 million
7.
Real Salt Lake
$10.81 million
8.
Chicago Fire
$9.75 million
9.
Atlanta United
$9.27 million
10.
Red Bull New York
$8.66 million
11.
Colorado Rapids
$7.5 million
12.
LAFC
$6.78 million
13.
FC Cincinnati
$6.27 million
14.
Portland Timbers
$5.38 million
15.
Charlotte FC
$5.2 million
16
Columbus Crew
$5 million
17.
FC Dallas
$4.94 million
18.
San Diego FC
$4.2 million
19.
LA Galaxy
$4 million
20.
St. Louis CITY SC
$3.81 million
21.
Vancouver Whitecaps
$2.86 million
22.
New England Revolution
$2.59 million
23.
Nashville SC
$2.36 million
24.
Minnesota United
$2.34 million
25.
Toronto FC
$2.25 million
26.
CF Montréal
$1.99 million
27.
New York City FC
$1.13 million
28.
Sporting Kansas City
$58,660
29.
San Jose Earthquakes
$0
30.
Seattle Sounders
$0
*Transfer totals per Transfermakrt. | Fees have been converted by the rate at the time of publication | Last updated Feb. 17.
Inter Miami headline the 2025-26 winter transfer window with two significant fees, first securing the official transfer of Rodrigo De Paul from Atlético Madrid for a reported figure of $17 million, before signing Germán Berterame from Rayados de Monterrey in Liga MX for a reported $15 million fee.
Austin FC made their motives known as well, shelling out upwards of $9.5 million for Facundo Torres, bringing Orlando City’s all-time MLS goalscoring leader back to the league, this time in the Texas capital.
Meanwhile, the Houston Dynamo are looking to return to the MLS Cup playoffs and have taken an aggressive approach in the transfer window, spending reportedly up to $10 million on Mateusz Bogusz from Cruz Azul in January.
Among MLS cash-for-player transfers, D.C. United tops the list, having sent $4 million to the Philadelphia Union for Israel international Tai Baribo, with the potential for that fee to rise to $4.6 million.
When Does the MLS Winter Transfer Window Close?
The 2026 winter transfer window is set to close March 26, over a month into the MLS regular season, which kicks off on Feb. 21. Operating under an extended window for the first time, MLS teams were able to officially register players as of its opening on Jan. 26, however, many deals were announced prior to the official registration date.
The 2026 summer window will be open from July 13 to Sept. 2, before MLS transitions to a winter-based schedule for the 2027 and 2027-28 seasons.
