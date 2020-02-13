XFL commissioner Oliver Luck announced on Thursday that the league's championship game will be held in Houston, Texas.

TDECU Stadium will host the inaugural XFL Championship on April 26. The stadium is also home to the University of Houston Cougars as well as the XFL's Houston Roughnecks.

2020 is the XFL's first season following a failed stint in 2001. The new edition of the league features eight teams in seven states, with four teams in each league. The Roughnecks, Dallas Renegades, Los Angeles Wildcats and Seattle Dragons comprise the West Division. The DC Defenders, New York Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks and Tampa Bay Vipers are in the East.

Week 1 of the XFL kicked off on Feb. 8, six days after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV. The XFL will have a 10-week regular season, with the playoffs beginning on April 18.

Kickoff for the XFL Championship in Houston is slated for 3 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.