last week: 1

record: 11–0

The NBA’s advanced player tracking keeps a stat that I wish were available for collegians: “Drives,” which are instances in the halfcourt when a player starts his dribble from at least 20 feet away from the basket, gets within 10 feet, and either shoots, gets fouled, assists or turns the ball over. I’d like proof that Josh Hart’s 37-point tour de force against Notre Dame on Dec. 10 was, in fact, the most efficient driving game of the season.

Hart was nearly unstoppable in that game: According to my unofficial video charting, he had eight “Drives,” which generated eight layup attempts and 14 points—or 1.75 points per drive. You need not be an efficiency wonk to know that that’s excellent.

I ended up watching more Hart tape after that, and—because he’s not much of a drive-to-assist guy—I charted every halfcourt instance from the past four games where he put the ball on the floor leading up to a shot attempt, drawing a foul or committing a turnover. These fell into the categories of “Drives to Score,” following the NBA definition, and “Pull-Ups to Score,” meaning anything that terminated outside of 10 feet.

What emerged was a stark difference between the efficiency of his “Drives to Score” (good, at 1.045 points per) and “Pull-Ups to Score” (not good, at 0.583). When he settles for an off-dribble J rather than getting deep into the paint, his possessions lose a lot of value:

Next up: 12/21 vs. American, 12/28 vs. DePaul, 12/31 at Creighton