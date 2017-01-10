College Basketball

UConn women's basketball team wins 90th game in row, ties 2010 streak

SI Wire
2 hours ago

The No. 1 UConn women's basketball team matched its own record 90-game winning streak with a 102–37 victory over No. 20 South Florida on Tuesday night at the XL Center. 

Saniya Chong led the Huskies with 20 points, adding eight assists. Katie Lou Samuelson added 19 points. 

The win ties them with their previous mark, which was set in December 2010 before Stanford ended the streak. The previous college basketball streak was held by John Wooden's men’s UCLA teams in the 1970s, which won 88-straight games.

Hoop Thoughts: What is happening to home court advantage?

UConn will go for win No. 91 at Southern Methodist on Saturday in Dallas. Their upcoming schedule also includes Tulsa, Tulane, East Carolina and Houston.

