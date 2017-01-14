The UConn women's basketball team broke its own NCAA record with its 91st consecutive victory by defeating SMU 88–48 on Saturday.

UConn has not lost a game since November 17, 2014 when its 90-game winning streak was ended by Stanford in double-overtime. Had UConn not lost that game, Geno Auriemma and his team would be riding a 139-game winning streak.

With the victory, the Huskies also broke the school's record of 57 straight regular-season conference wins. The previous streak spanned from 2008 to 2012.

Saniya Chong, Gabby Williams, Kia Nurse and Tierney Lawlor have been part of the team for all 91 victories.