College Basketball

Watch: Division II basketball game postponed after wild brawl

SI Wire
23 minutes ago

Division II's Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference will investigate the circumstances surrounding a wild brawl that took place last weekend between LeMoyne-Owen and Lane College.

The fracas apparently got warmed up in the first quarter of Saturday's game in Memphis after a player was tripped. Later in the game, a free-for-all ensued with fans coming onto the court.

In a video, a fan can be seen hitting one of the players with a chair. The game was immediately postponed in the second half.

"Good sportsmanship as well as the health and safety of our student-athletes and fans are core values which must be observed and advanced during all athletic contests,” SIAC commissioner Greg Moore said in a statement. “The incident which occurred Saturday evening represents a direct affront to these core values.

"Such behavior will not be tolerated in our league under any circumstances. As a consequence, and at the conclusion of our internal investigation, all responsible parties in connection with this incident shall be subject to the most severe sanctions authorized by the conference rules and bylaws.”

The conference said that there is no intended make-up date at this point. Lane is scheduled to play LeMoyne again in Jackson, Tenn. on Feb. 11.

LeMoyne-Owen is 3–13 on the season and Lane has an 8–8 record.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters