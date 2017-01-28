College Basketball

Indiana’s James Blackmon Jr. out indefinitely with lower leg injury

SI Wire
an hour ago

Indiana will be without leading scorer James Blackmon Jr. for an indefinite amount of time after he sustained a lower leg injury during Thursday’s game against Michigan.

The team announced Blackmon, averaging 17.4 points per game, would be unavailable beginning with Sunday’s game against Northwestern, though the specifics of the injury were not disclosed.

“Unfortunately, James Blackmon Jr. sustained a lower leg injury during our game at Michigan this past Thursday night, and will be out for an indefinite period of time,” coach Tom Crean said in a statement. “As much as this affects our basketball team — as with all of the other injuries this year — it hurts us much more for James. He has been playing at a very high level and this is unfortunate.”

The Hoosiers are without star forward OG Anunoby, who will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, and just returned forward Juwan Morgan to the lineup.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters