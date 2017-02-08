College Basketball

2019 guard LaMelo Ball scores 92 points in Chino Hills win

SI Wire
an hour ago

LaMelo Ball, a guard in the recruiting class for 2019 and the younger brother of UCLA star Lonzo Ball, scored 92 points in Chino Hills' 146-123 victory over Los Osos on Tuesday night.

Ball led the team to their first win since a 60-game win streak was snapped by Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill on Saturday. 

You can view the box score featuring Ball’s line from his 92-point performance below. He made 30 of 39 two-point attempts and seven of his 22 three-point attempts.

Following the game, Ball tweeted about his effort with the hashtag #love4lexi, a reference to Lexi Anderson, the sister of a member of the Chino Hills dance team who is in need of a heart transplant.

Ball has been committed to play for UCLA since he was 13 years old and will follow in the footsteps of his brother Lonzo and LiAngelo.

