College Basketball

VCU strategically draws charge on inbounds play to win nailbiter vs. George Washington

SI Wire
an hour ago

VCU head coach Will Wade drew up a brilliant play on Wednesday night to beat George Washington in the closing seconds of their game.

As the Rams prepared to inbound the ball down 53–52, Justin Tillman ran up the baseline to drag Colonials sophomore Collin Goss with him. As he began to move, JeQuan Lewis ran into Goss’s path to take a charge and earn two free throws with under a second left.

He’d sink them to give VCU a 54–53 lead.

Just a moment earlier, Yuta Watanabe had hit a three that appeared to put GW in front for good.

The Rams improved to 9–2 in A10 play, their only losses coming on the road against Davidson and Fordham.

– Kenny Ducey

