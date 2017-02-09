last week: 3

Long delay between discovery and implementation here, but . . . FS1’s Jan. 21 broadcast of Providence-Villanova included a brief clip of Friars coach Ed Cooley giving his pregame speech in front of the team’s scouting-report whiteboard. It was notable—and totally justified—that the first reminder under three different players was “stay down on shot fakes” (which I’ve circled in yellow).

Villanova is Team Shotfake—it’s something they practice every day—and as Providence says above, Jalen Brunson, Kris Jenkins and Donte DiVincenzo are the chief practitioners. Defending a Wildcats possession can often feel like you’re in this loop. . . .

Anyway: I was reminded of Cooley’s whiteboard while watching Georgetown-Villanova on Tuesday. The Wildcats were shot-faking all over the place, and the Hoyas were hardly doing it at all, and I was inspired to do a single-game charting experiment. How many times did each team shot-fake, what did that translate to on a per-possession basis, and what was their efficiency on those possessions?

Villanova shot-faked seven times as frequently as Georgetown did, but the Wildcats’ efficiency was lower on their shot-fake possessions than it was on their non-fake possessions. I’m not sure if that’s an anomaly or a logical outcome, given that there’s no need for a shot-fake if you have an easy, open look to score.

