College Basketball

St. Louis basketball team bus stolen after loss

SI Wire
34 minutes ago

The Saint Louis University men's basketball had their team bus stolen after they lost a game Wednesday night.

The team had just lost 70-55 to St. Bonaventure when they walked out of the arena to find their bus was gone.

A female bus driver had taken off with the team's bus with equipment and gear still on board. A New York State Trooper added that the driver was drunk.

The state police finally found the bus stopped in Randolph, New York, about 40 miles from the arena. The bus was located with the help of GPS-equipped electronics that were left on the bus.

The unidentified driver was arrested and faces a charge of driving while intoxicated. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

The team eventually made it to the airport for a flight home shortly after midnight.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters