Sunday, 4 p.m., ESPN

I’ve been waiting for this rematch ever since I watched the Bearcats squeak by SMU, 66–64, in Fifth Third Arena on Jan. 12. The Mustangs haven’t lost since, and they are sparked by the terrific inside-outside presence of junior Semi Ojeleye, a 6' 7" transfer from Duke who had a career-high 30 points to go along with 10 rebounds in Thursday’s win over Temple. Ojeleye only had 12 points and three rebounds in the loss at Cincy, and his team still only lost by two. A better game from him, plus the homecourt advantage, should add up to an SMU win.

SMU 76, Cincinnati 70