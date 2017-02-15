College Basketball

Colorado State investigation: Larry Eustachy intimidated, emotionally abused players

An investigation conducted by Colorado State in 2013–14 determined that head coach Larry Eustachy "created a culture of fear and intimidation and emotionally abused his players," according to the Coloradoan.

The investigation recommended that Eustachy be fired, yet he has remained the team's head coach since 2012.

Players and athletic department staff members were interviewed as part of the investigation.

Former athletic director Jack Graham led the investigation, which uncovered evidence that Eustachy's outbursts including punching and breaking dry erase boards in locker rooms and throwing unopened soda cans against walls.

“I believed Eustachy should be terminated and believed we had the basis to terminate for cause,” Graham told the Coloradoan. “I was advised by Tony Frank that we did not have the basis to terminate for cause and that Eustachy was to be placed on a personal improvement plan.”

Eustachy previously served as a coach at Iowa State before his partying antics at college parties were uncovered in a report by the Des Moines Register. Photos of Eustachy's behavior were published where Eustachy could be seen at a Missouri house party. Eustachy later held a press conference and said that he was an alcoholic. He resigned in May 2003.

