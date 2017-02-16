last week: 1

record: 26–0

What are the odds of the Zags becoming the first undefeated team to win a national championship since Indiana in 1976? Using kenpom.com’s data, I ran the win-probability numbers on a couple of hypothetical, 13-game paths to a perfect season.

The first scenario is if Gonzaga played the toughest possible West Coast Conference tournament slate, based on projected seeding (No. 8 San Diego, No. 4 San Francisco, No. 2 Saint Mary’s), and then the toughest path through Michael Beller’s most recent mock NCAA tournament bracket on SI.com:

Against the toughest road (by bracket seeding), there’s a 69.8% chance of finishing the regular season 33–0 and a 11.2% chance of running the table through the NCAAs.

If I swap in ESPN.com’s most recent mock NCAA tournament bracket, and give the Zags the hardest road (again, by seeding), their perfect-season odds jump to 15.1%:

The odds are that they won’t play the most difficult bracket, either; swap out a third meeting with Saint Mary’s for one with BYU, and replace one of the difficult Final Four teams with a lesser foe, and Gonzaga’s perfect-title odds rise above 20%.

Next up: 2/16 vs. San Francisco, 2/18 vs. Pacific