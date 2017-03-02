Point No. 3,395

With the crowd of 6,675 counting down as she approached the record and her teammates whispering in her ear how many more points she needed, Plum became the all-time scoring leader in women’s NCAA basketball with 4:06 to play against Utah when she hit a runner from the left side just outside the paint. That basket gave her 3,395 career points, two better than former Southwest Missouri State standout Jackie Stiles. She finished with a single game school record 57 to put her career number at 3,397 and counting.

Plum and Stiles are similar in more than just their shared ability to get buckets: They are both 5’ 8" guards known more for their tireless work ethic than overwhelming athleticism, players who have to work meticulously at their craft to score in a variety of ways. And now, they sit at Nos. 1 and 2 on the scoring list.