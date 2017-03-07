College Basketball

Watch ACC tournament online: Live stream, TV channel, schedule

0:57 | College Basketball
Here's the Duke player Coach K would choose to take a final shot
SI Wire
an hour ago

The 2017 Atlantic Coast Conference men's basketball tournament will be played from March 7 to 11 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with the tournament champion receiving an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

North Carolina won last year's tournament, and proceeded to reach the National Championship Game. If the Tar Heels win this year's tournament, they will be tied with Duke for most tournament titles in ACC history.

The conference could see as many as 10 teams enter the NCAA Tournament as several teams, such as Syracuse, Wake Forest and Clemson, remain on the bubble. 

You can live stream games on WatchESPN

How to watch

Tuesday, March 7 (First round)

Game 1: No. 13 NC State vs. No. 12 Clemson | 12 p.m. | ESPN2/ACC Network

Game 2: No. 15 Boston College vs. No. 10 Wake Forest | 2 p.m. | ESPN2/ACC Network

Game 3: No. 14 Pitt vs. No. 11 Georgia Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPNU/ACC Network

Wednesday, March 8 (Second round)

Game 4: No. 9 Miami vs. No. 8 Syracuse | 12 p.m. | ESPN/ACC Network

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 Duke | 2 p.m. | ESPN/ACC Network

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN2/ACC Network

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 6 Virginia | 9 p.m. | ESPN2/ACC Network

Thursday, March 9 (Quarterfinals)

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 1 North Carolina | 12 p.m. | ESPN/ACC Network

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. No. 4 Louisville | 2 p.m. | ESPN/ACC Network

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. No. 2 Florida State | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ACC Network

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. No. 3 Notre Dame | 9 p.m. | ESPN/ACC Network

Friday, March 10 (Semifinals)

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2/ACC Network

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner | 9 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2/ACC Network

Saturday, March 11 (Championship)

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner | 9 p.m. | ESPN/ACC Network

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters