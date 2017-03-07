Watch ACC tournament online: Live stream, TV channel, schedule
The 2017 Atlantic Coast Conference men's basketball tournament will be played from March 7 to 11 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with the tournament champion receiving an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
North Carolina won last year's tournament, and proceeded to reach the National Championship Game. If the Tar Heels win this year's tournament, they will be tied with Duke for most tournament titles in ACC history.
The conference could see as many as 10 teams enter the NCAA Tournament as several teams, such as Syracuse, Wake Forest and Clemson, remain on the bubble.
You can live stream games on WatchESPN.
How to watch
Tuesday, March 7 (First round)
Game 1: No. 13 NC State vs. No. 12 Clemson | 12 p.m. | ESPN2/ACC Network
Game 2: No. 15 Boston College vs. No. 10 Wake Forest | 2 p.m. | ESPN2/ACC Network
Game 3: No. 14 Pitt vs. No. 11 Georgia Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPNU/ACC Network
Wednesday, March 8 (Second round)
Game 4: No. 9 Miami vs. No. 8 Syracuse | 12 p.m. | ESPN/ACC Network
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 Duke | 2 p.m. | ESPN/ACC Network
Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN2/ACC Network
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 6 Virginia | 9 p.m. | ESPN2/ACC Network
Thursday, March 9 (Quarterfinals)
Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 1 North Carolina | 12 p.m. | ESPN/ACC Network
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. No. 4 Louisville | 2 p.m. | ESPN/ACC Network
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. No. 2 Florida State | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ACC Network
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. No. 3 Notre Dame | 9 p.m. | ESPN/ACC Network
Friday, March 10 (Semifinals)
Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2/ACC Network
Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner | 9 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2/ACC Network
Saturday, March 11 (Championship)
Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner | 9 p.m. | ESPN/ACC Network