Here's the Duke player Coach K would choose to take a final shot

The 2017 Atlantic Coast Conference men's basketball tournament will be played from March 7 to 11 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with the tournament champion receiving an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

North Carolina won last year's tournament, and proceeded to reach the National Championship Game. If the Tar Heels win this year's tournament, they will be tied with Duke for most tournament titles in ACC history.

The conference could see as many as 10 teams enter the NCAA Tournament as several teams, such as Syracuse, Wake Forest and Clemson, remain on the bubble.

You can live stream games on WatchESPN.

How to watch

Tuesday, March 7 (First round)

Game 1: No. 13 NC State vs. No. 12 Clemson | 12 p.m. | ESPN2/ACC Network

Game 2: No. 15 Boston College vs. No. 10 Wake Forest | 2 p.m. | ESPN2/ACC Network

Game 3: No. 14 Pitt vs. No. 11 Georgia Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPNU/ACC Network

Wednesday, March 8 (Second round)

Game 4: No. 9 Miami vs. No. 8 Syracuse | 12 p.m. | ESPN/ACC Network

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 Duke | 2 p.m. | ESPN/ACC Network

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN2/ACC Network

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 6 Virginia | 9 p.m. | ESPN2/ACC Network

Thursday, March 9 (Quarterfinals)

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 1 North Carolina | 12 p.m. | ESPN/ACC Network

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. No. 4 Louisville | 2 p.m. | ESPN/ACC Network

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. No. 2 Florida State | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ACC Network

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. No. 3 Notre Dame | 9 p.m. | ESPN/ACC Network

Friday, March 10 (Semifinals)

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2/ACC Network

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner | 9 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2/ACC Network

Saturday, March 11 (Championship)

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner | 9 p.m. | ESPN/ACC Network