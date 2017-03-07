College Basketball

Duke signee Wendall Carter Jr. has won the 2017 Morgan Wootten Player of the Year award

The award recognizes players for character and leadership in the community. UCLA freshman guard Lonzo Ball won last year's award. Other previous winners include Jahlil Okafor (2014), Jabari Parker (2013), LeBron James (2003) and Maya Moore (2007).

Carter, a 6'9" forward from Atlanta, is No. 3 on the ESPN 100 recruiting rankings.

South Salem (Salem, Ore.) guard Evina Westbrook, a Tennessee signee, won the girls' award. Westbrook is averaging 27.9 points, 7.9 assists and 7.4 steals and has led her team to two straight state titles.

“Wendell and Evina are role models both on and off the court and exemplify what it means to be driven and committed to achieving their goals,” Wootten said. “They are leaders in their communities, in the classroom and I’m confident they’ll continue making an impact on the game.”

Both players are scheduled to play in the McDonald's All American Game on March 29 at the United Center in Chicago.

- Scooby Axson

