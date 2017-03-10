College Basketball

Dayton fan dies at A-10 tournament after medical emergency

A Dayton fan died at the Atlantic 10 tournament on Friday after having a medical emergency, the conference announced.

Dayton lost to Davidson in the first game of the day in Pittsburgh, and the fan, Bruce Sucher, is listed in the statement as a Duquesne alumnus.

Cause of death is unclear at this time.

“On behalf of the Atlantic 10 Conference and its members, I’d like to offer our sincere condolences to the Sucher family and the entire Flyers’ community on the loss of a tremendous individual. As he was a Duquene alumnus, I also offer our condolences to the Dukes comunity as well. We ask that you keep the Sucher family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” A-10 commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade said in a statement.

