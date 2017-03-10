College Basketball

Washington’s Markelle Fultz declares for NBA draft

Washington guard and projected No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz has declared for the NBA draft.

Fultz made the announcement Friday on Twitter. His decision comes as no surprise.

The 6'5" point guard is widely expected to be picked first in the upcoming draft, considered a strong all-around player with potential for long-term stardom.

The Huskies struggled in Fultz’s lone season, finishing 9–22 and bowing out with a loss to USC in the Pac-12 tournament.

Fultz has not played since Feb. 18 with an injured ankle.

