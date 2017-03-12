College Basketball

The Northwestern Wildcats are headed to the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history, securing a No. 8 and a matchup with Vanderbilt  in the first round.

Fans and players watched at Welsh-Ryan Arena as the bids were announced, ending NU’s notorious run as the only DI power conference program to have never made the tourney.

Here's what the scene looked like in Welsh-Ryan Arena, where the Wildcats were hosting a watch party. 

Check out how the internet reacted to the tournament bid below:

Northwestern finished with a 23-11 record to comfortably secure a spot this year.

