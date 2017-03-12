The Northwestern Wildcats are headed to the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history, securing a No. 8 and a matchup with Vanderbilt in the first round.

Fans and players watched at Welsh-Ryan Arena as the bids were announced, ending NU’s notorious run as the only DI power conference program to have never made the tourney.

Here's what the scene looked like in Welsh-Ryan Arena, where the Wildcats were hosting a watch party.

Check out how the internet reacted to the tournament bid below:

I've waited for this for 21 years. Salt Lake City is like Paris to me right now. pic.twitter.com/sG8PEk7Jn2 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 12, 2017

The wait is over. pic.twitter.com/GeOK76mOjo — Brian Hamilton (@BrianHamiltonSI) March 12, 2017

THIS IS WHAT JOHN SHURNA DIED FOR — Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) March 12, 2017

I cannot believe how many Northwestern folks I follow on the Twitter. — Mark McClusky (@markmcc) March 12, 2017

Northwestern finished with a 23-11 record to comfortably secure a spot this year.